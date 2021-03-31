Apella Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,760. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $91.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

