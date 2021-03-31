Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAGG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. 264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,101. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

