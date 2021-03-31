Apella Capital LLC Sells 38,877 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,877 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,644. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

