Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after buying an additional 324,281 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,151,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,604 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,074. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

