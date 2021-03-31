Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 292,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,391,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

