NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 5,895 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.23. 11,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.