FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

FDS stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,784. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $248.86 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

