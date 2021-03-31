Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gores Holdings V stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

