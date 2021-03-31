Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 345,520 MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 345,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of MTACU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 206,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,979. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

