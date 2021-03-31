Old Well Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Nkarta accounts for 0.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NKTX stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

