Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.90. The company had a trading volume of 258,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $207.18 and a 52 week high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

