$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the lowest is $5.63 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.23. 28,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,941. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

