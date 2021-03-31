Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,350 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,560. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.24. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

