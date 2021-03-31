Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $446,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after buying an additional 1,313,215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,531,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.91. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

