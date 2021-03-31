U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,455,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. 159,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

