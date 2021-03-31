Professional Planning Makes New $971,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,367,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,167,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.04. 87,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

