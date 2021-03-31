Bradley Mark J. Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.84. The stock had a trading volume of 161,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,794. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.47 and its 200 day moving average is $234.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

