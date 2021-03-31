Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

CGIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

