Bradley Mark J. Invests $281,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,464,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 690,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 118,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 303.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.76. 3,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $119.36.

