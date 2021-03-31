Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Up 8.2%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 91,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,172,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VUZI shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.