ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Gap Up to $43.20

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $44.91. ON24 shares last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 887 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90.

In related news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

