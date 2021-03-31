Short Interest in CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Grows By 50.4%

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBRI stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,442. CMTSU Liquidation has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get CMTSU Liquidation alerts:

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CMTSU Liquidation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMTSU Liquidation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.