BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Update

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,871,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BTCS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 602,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $3.24.
BTCS Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.