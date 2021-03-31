BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Short Interest Update

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,871,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTCS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 602,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,676. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

