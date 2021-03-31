SmartMesh (SMT) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $12.21 million and $3.77 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh Token Profile

SMT is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

