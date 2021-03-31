$171.73 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report $171.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.90 million to $178.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $162.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $671.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $683.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $670.43 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $682.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 10,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,954. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after purchasing an additional 389,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

