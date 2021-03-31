FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $18,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.81. 8,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,186. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

