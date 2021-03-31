EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,615,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,737,000 after purchasing an additional 152,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $199.82. The stock had a trading volume of 72,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,360. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.85 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $201.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

