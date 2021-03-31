17,855 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.12. 597,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,643,664. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

