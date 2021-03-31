13,690 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 76,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

