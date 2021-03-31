Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 156,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.