Comparing Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Value and Gadsden Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million 1.63 $46.75 million $2.46 7.52 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 532.70 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Retail Value has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value -66.44% -18.09% -8.43% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Retail Value and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Retail Value beats Gadsden Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

