NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 83,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.78. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

