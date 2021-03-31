BitDegree One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,570.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1,570.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.00636295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

