Qubitica Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00070117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002876 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

