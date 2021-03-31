Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. 9,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,982. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

