EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $43,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,866,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after acquiring an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.14. 48,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,451. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

