Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 327 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. 35,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,591. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.