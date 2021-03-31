Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 200.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. 269,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,910. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

