Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

