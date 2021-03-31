Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.36. 1,080,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,967,676. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

