Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,842 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $14.24 on Wednesday, hitting $326.20. 96,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,880. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.