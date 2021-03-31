DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 235.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 23.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.10.

DocuSign stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,635. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.