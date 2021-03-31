Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 212.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock traded up $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.87. 66,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.79 and its 200 day moving average is $217.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,517.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.