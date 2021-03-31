Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Declines By 42.8%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 389,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.