Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) in the last few weeks:
- 3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.
- 3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:TVE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$2.46.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
