Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.50.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TVE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$2.46.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.