Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.86. 3,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.32. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

