Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Decreases By 38.5%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BDVSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised shares of The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS BDVSY traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The Bidvest Group has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

