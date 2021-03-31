Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 2,004 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.6% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.35.

ILMN stock traded up $13.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,341. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.14 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.91 and a 200 day moving average of $366.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

