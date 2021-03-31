US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. 36,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

