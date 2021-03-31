Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 282 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,905,616 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.

